Namibia Interested in Cooperating With Russia on Uranium Processing - Trade Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Namibia is ready to discuss with Moscow possibility of cooperation in the sphere of uranium processing, Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik, stressing that it could be beneficial for Russia in terms of expanding business opportunities.

"Russia has something to offer, Namibia has something to offer. Mind you, Namibia is currently between the fifth and the fourth world largest producers of uranium. We can do a lot of uranium. We have these raw materials, but we have to import 60 percent of our energy. Now we take our raw materials like uranium and sell it instead of generating energy. Those countries sell it to others, and they benefit even more than ourselves," Tweya told a Sputnik correspondent on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea port city of Sochi.

The minister stated that Namibia was ready to discuss uranium cooperation with Moscow, adding that this partnership would be highly beneficial for Russia.

"Why can't we come to the table and talk about how we can use this resource the best way to address our energy issues and fast-track our industrialization agenda. Now we just need to talk seriously. You have the expertise, financial resources, you have got the technology. We have this raw resource, let's talk about how we can use it to generate enough resources, help us to achieve our objectives and then share it with you. Russia will win by expanding its business opportunities but also benefit from the same resource we also benefit," the minister concluded.