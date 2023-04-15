Namibia Interested in More Russian Investments in Energy, Other Areas - Finance Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Namibia is interested in seeing more investments from Russia in the area of energy among other mutually beneficial opportunities, Namibian Finance Minister Ipumbu Shiimi told Sputnik.

"We now want to seek more (cooperation) in other areas, especially in the area of energy.

We believe Russia has got some expertise in the area of energy. We have a Russian company that is exploring for mineral resources in Namibia and we need more of the Russian companies coming to Namibia," he said. "I think we can find investment opportunities we both can mutually exploit."

Shiimi spoke on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings. The 2023 Spring Meetings are taking place in Washington from April 10-16.