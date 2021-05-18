Namibia lauds growing relations with EU

Namibia on Monday lauded growing business and bilateral relations with the European Union (EU) and called for the consolidation of the relations in mutual areas including combating climate change, improving exports and technical cooperation

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Namibia on Monday lauded growing business and bilateral relations with the European Union (EU) and called for the consolidation of the relations in mutual areas including combating climate change, improving exports and technical cooperation.

Namibian Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Executive Director Penda Naanda said Namibia continues to enjoy excellent relations with the EU, in the areas of trade, investment, and tourism and development cooperation, among others.

"The EU market remains an important market for Namibian exports. In 2019, Namibia exported goods valued at over 1.

1 billion Euros (19 billion Namibian Dollars). Export products ranged from agricultural products to fisheries as well as mining commodities," he said.

According to Naanda, the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) concluded between EU and SADC EPA states, of which Namibia is a member, allows for duty-free, quota-free market access from Namibia to the EU with the exception of arms and ammunition.

"Similarly, in 2019, European exports to Namibia were valued at over 425 million euros, which speaks to the mutually beneficial outcome in trading relations between EU and Namibia," He said.