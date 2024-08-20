Open Menu

Namibia Launches National Sports Supporter Attire To Promote Unity, Patriotism

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Namibia launches national sports supporter attire to promote unity, patriotism

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Namibia's Sports Commission, alongside the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, has introduced the National Sports Supporters' Jersey.

Unveiled on Monday in Windhoek, this new initiative aims to boost national pride and unity through sports.

"This initiative not only enhances the visibility of our national identity but also encourages all Namibians to come together in support of our athletes. By wearing the Sports Supporters' Jersey, we are collectively showing our commitment to our teams and our nation," said Agnes Tjongarero, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service in a statement.

The National Sports Supporters' Jersey is available in three colors: red, blue, and white.

In addition to the jersey, a stylish two-piece tracksuit has also been introduced for supporters, allowing them to showcase their national pride in various settings.

Meanwhile, Tjongarero said the launch of the initiative is more than just a promotional effort; it is a strategic move to enhance patriotism among Namibians.

"The initiative strengthens community bonds and fosters a sense of identity that is vital for the country's unity and development," she said.

The products will be available for purchase at designated outlets across Namibia from Friday and supporters are encouraged to wear their jerseys with pride as they cheer for their teams in upcoming sporting events.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Windhoek Namibia All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From World