Namibia Launches National Sports Supporter Attire To Promote Unity, Patriotism
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Namibia's Sports Commission, alongside the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, has introduced the National Sports Supporters' Jersey.
Unveiled on Monday in Windhoek, this new initiative aims to boost national pride and unity through sports.
"This initiative not only enhances the visibility of our national identity but also encourages all Namibians to come together in support of our athletes. By wearing the Sports Supporters' Jersey, we are collectively showing our commitment to our teams and our nation," said Agnes Tjongarero, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service in a statement.
The National Sports Supporters' Jersey is available in three colors: red, blue, and white.
In addition to the jersey, a stylish two-piece tracksuit has also been introduced for supporters, allowing them to showcase their national pride in various settings.
Meanwhile, Tjongarero said the launch of the initiative is more than just a promotional effort; it is a strategic move to enhance patriotism among Namibians.
"The initiative strengthens community bonds and fosters a sense of identity that is vital for the country's unity and development," she said.
The products will be available for purchase at designated outlets across Namibia from Friday and supporters are encouraged to wear their jerseys with pride as they cheer for their teams in upcoming sporting events.
