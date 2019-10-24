Namibia Needs to Speed Up NPP Memorandum of Understanding With Rosatom - Minister

Namibia needs to fast-track the adoption of several memoranda of understanding with Russia, including the one with Rosatom on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP), to ensure bilateral agreements yield specific results, Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019)

"It is my belief that with this type of engagement, and it is among those pending memorandums of understanding that we now need to fast-track and translate them into action so that they don't just remain on paper. It should now give us tangible results, from which both nations can benefit," Tweya said, when asked whether Namibia is in talks with Rosatom on the NPP construction.