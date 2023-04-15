UrduPoint.com

Namibia, Russian Private Firms In Talks On Desalination Plant, Renewable Energy - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Namibia is having conversations with Russian private firms on a desalination plant and renewable energy, Finance Minister Ipumbu Shiimi told Sputnik.

"There are some Russian private companies that have started to talk to us about desalination plant, renewable energy, solar," Shiimi said. "Only at private level there are these discussions, but we need more.

"

Shiimi when asked about Western sanctions against Russia said Namibia does not want a particular country to be singled out and believes it is important that "we all work together."

Delegations from the United States, Canada and the EU, in anticipation of the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit, are demanding that African leaders in fact stop cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik in March.

