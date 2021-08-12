UrduPoint.com

Namibia Sells Only Third Of Wild Elephants Put On Auction - Forestry Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Namibia Sells Only Third of Wild Elephants Put on Auction - Forestry Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Namibia has sold only a third of all the wild elephants that it put up for auction due to excessive population growth and a growth in conflict with humans, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry has successfully sold 57 out of the 170 elephants which were put on tender in December 2020. The sale of these elephants will raise a total 5.9 million Namibian Dollars [$396,228] and attracted five bidders of which only three were successful," the ministry said in a statement.

Of those sold, 15 elephants were sold to private owners in the African nation, while 42 others will be exported out of Namibia, the statement read, adding that the animals will be corralled later this month.

According to the ministry, the auction, which ran from on December 3, 2020 to January 29, 2021, was aimed at reducing the number of elephants in certain areas to minimize conflict between the animals and humans, which have become persistent and result in extensive damages to properties, deaths and the disruption of people's livelihoods.

The auction has been widely criticized by conservationists, who cast doubt on the population data and claims of human-elephant conflict ” the two main factors the Namibian authorities cite to justify the sale. Conservationists have even launched a petition denouncing the auction that has gathered over 1,000 signatures, in an attempt to prevent the sale.

Related Topics

Sale Namibia January December 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

14 minutes ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

14 minutes ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

14 minutes ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.