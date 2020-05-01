Namibia set to ease lockdown next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Namibia's president on Thursday announced a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions after the end of a nationwide lockdown on May 4.

Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Namibia's president on Thursday announced a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions after the end of a nationwide lockdown on May 4.

To date the sparsely populated southern African country has detected just 16 cases of coronavirus, half of which have recovered. No deaths have been recorded so far.

A lockdown was imposed on March 28 and extended to May 4 earlier this month.

"Although the number of cases has remained static for 25 days, this does not mean that the current measures must be lifted completely and suddenly," said President Hage Geingob, adding that the lockdown would "lapse at midnight" on Monday.

Most businesses will be allowed to reopen under "specified conditions", including shopping malls, hairdressers and tailors.

Gyms and entertainment venues will stay shut, however, and a ban on the buying and selling of alcohol remains in place.

Borders will remain closed for non-Namibians, Ggeingob added.