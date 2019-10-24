Namibia Speaks Out Against Visa Issues Experienced by UN Members in US - Minister

Namibia slams the United States' refusal to issue visas to some delegates to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session that was held in late September, as it hinders the equal dialogue between nations and fuels conflicts, Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Namibia slams the United States ' refusal to issue visas to some delegates to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session that was held in late September , as it hinders the equal dialogue between nations and fuels conflicts, Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik.

In September, some UNGA delegates, including those from Iran, Russia and Cuba, faced problems when trying to obtain US visas, which resulted in forced pauses in the work of the UNGA's First and Sixth Committees. Against the backdrop of the visa obstacles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow might resort to advocating for the relocation of the UN headquarters, currently based in New York City.

'When you exclude other people for whatever reason, it spreads chaos, it fuels conflict. The same is here. The United Nations started in Geneva. And now we ended up in New York. So, everything is required from us is to speak the same language for a common goal. Let us not think that other nations are stronger than others.

That fuels conflict. If the current [UN] leadership cannot bring all the nations together, let us not fall victims to violence and fight each other," Tweya told a Sputnik correspondent on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea port city of Sochi.

Mutual trust and equal dialogue between all nations was the only way to achieve global peace, no matter where the United Nations is headquartered, the minister stressed.

"We need peace globally and we need to talk and start trusting each other. It shouldn't be important where the United Nations is housed. We need to talk to each other as equal members of this one family called the United Nations, because we are all now free nations and, no nation is bigger and stronger than any other. We need to appreciate each other and each nation's contribution to world peace," he concluded.

