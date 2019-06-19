UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia Targets 1 Bln USD Worth Of Investments In Upcoming Economic Summit

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:55 PM

Namibia targets 1 bln USD worth of investments in upcoming economic summit

Namibia will host an economic summit from July 31 to August 1 in Windhoek to boost economy, said President Hage Geingob in a statement on Wednesday

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Namibia will host an economic summit from July 31 to August 1 in Windhoek to boost economy, said President Hage Geingob in a statement on Wednesday.

About 600 delegates from across the country, Africa and the world have been invited to attend the two-day event.

Under the theme of "Economic Revival for Inclusive Growth -- Strengthening the Namibian House," the summit is expected to play a role in reviving the Namibian economy, creating jobs and attracting investments.

"It will also be a platform for information exchange and dialogue between governments, local and international businesses as well as civil society leaders and stakeholders," the statement said.

The Namibia government expects the summit could help attract some 1 billion U.S. Dollar investments over the next two years from both local and foreign investors.

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange Dollar Civil Society Windhoek Namibia July August Event From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

UN Rapporteur Says Sanctions Over Khashoggi Case S ..

35 seconds ago

South Korea seeks joint fund with Japan firms to c ..

38 seconds ago

MoCC signs LOU with Stimulus to attract students f ..

40 seconds ago

DFSA suspends licence of Rasan Capital Limited

16 minutes ago

Sharjah introduces healthcare professionals to UNI ..

16 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif demands 50% raise in salaries of go ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.