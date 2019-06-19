Namibia targets 1 bln USD worth of investments in upcoming economic summit

Namibia will host an economic summit from July 31 to August 1 in Windhoek to boost economy, said President Hage Geingob in a statement on Wednesday

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Namibia will host an economic summit from July 31 to August 1 in Windhoek to boost economy, said President Hage Geingob in a statement on Wednesday.

About 600 delegates from across the country, Africa and the world have been invited to attend the two-day event.

Under the theme of "Economic Revival for Inclusive Growth -- Strengthening the Namibian House," the summit is expected to play a role in reviving the Namibian economy, creating jobs and attracting investments.

"It will also be a platform for information exchange and dialogue between governments, local and international businesses as well as civil society leaders and stakeholders," the statement said.

The Namibia government expects the summit could help attract some 1 billion U.S. Dollar investments over the next two years from both local and foreign investors.