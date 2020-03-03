UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia To Construct 4 Wind Power Plants In National Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Namibia to construct 4 wind power plants in national park

Namibia has approved the construction of four wind power plants in the Tsau Khaeb (Sperrgebiet) National Park in the country's coastal town Luderitz, officials said Tuesday

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Namibia has approved the construction of four wind power plants in the Tsau Khaeb (Sperrgebiet) National Park in the country's coastal town Luderitz, officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Environment and Tourism executive director Teofilus Nghitila said the power plants are expected to generate 100 megawatts of electricity.

"It will enable Namibia to meet its goals under National Development Goals and will actually also place Namibia to have most of its energy generated from the renewables," he said.

The Tsau Khaeb National Park is recently proclaimed as a protected biodiversity spot.

Nghitila also stated that his ministry also put measures to ensure that biodiversity in the park remains intact.

"It is our aim to reduce any negative impact on our biodiversity in the park. We know that the area is sensitive and has very unique organisms especially the succulent plants which are very important to the ecosystem there. So it is well documented," Nghitila added.

Namibia has committed itself to increase the share of renewable energy to about 70 percent of electricity by 2030.

Currently Namibia only has a 5 megawatt wind farm at Luderitz.

The approved power plants include United Africa with 40 megawatts, two projects from NamPower which is 40 and 50 megawatts respectively, and Innosun energy with 50 megawatts.

Related Topics

Africa Electricity Tsau Namibia From Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council discusses draft law of t ..

27 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responded to 47162 calls in February

4 minutes ago

Two killed, another injured in road mishaps in Sar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani expats to be included in EOBI pension sc ..

41 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

2 minutes ago

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) ta ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.