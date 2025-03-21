Namibia To Inaugurate Its First Woman President
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Southern Africa's desert nation of Namibia swears in its first woman president Friday after Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah won elections last year that extended the ruling party's 35-year grip on power.
Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, will become one of the few women leaders in the region when she is inaugurated at a ceremony to be attended by heads of states of neighbouring countries including Angola and South Africa.
Previously the vice president, she is a stalwart of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) that led the sparsely populated and uranium-rich country to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.
Popularly known by her initials NNN, Nandi-Ndaitwah secured 58 percent of the vote in the chaotic November elections, which were extended several times after logistical failures led to major delays.
The youthful opposition Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) mounted a strong challenge but took only 25.5 percent of the vote, underscoring continued loyalty to SWAPO even as the popularity of other southern African liberation parties has waned.
A key issue at the polls was massive unemployment among the young population, with 44 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds without work in 2023 in a country of just three million people.
On the eve of her inauguration, NNN said tackling unemployment was a priority.
"In the next five years we must produce at least 500,000 jobs," she told South Africa's national broadcaster SABC, adding it would require investment of 85 billion Namibian Dollars ($4.
67 billion, 4.3 billion Euros).
Key sectors for job creation are agriculture, fishing and the creative and sports industries, she said.
She appealed for unity after political divisions surfaced during the elections, which the IPC sought to annul in a failed court action.
"We can make our politics during the campaign and so on but once it's over, we must build Namibia together," she said.
On her election as Namibia's first woman president, she told SABC: "Of course, it's a good thing that we are breaking the ceiling, we are breaking the walls."
NNN, a conservative daughter of an Anglican pastor, has taken a strict stance against abortion, which is banned in Namibia except in exceptional circumstances. Gay marriage is also illegal.
A member of SWAPO since her early teens, she was exiled in Moscow during the liberation struggle. As foreign minister between 2012 and 2024, she praised her country's "good historical relations" with North Korea.
Namibia is the world's third or fourth biggest natural uranium producer, depending on the year, and supplies the radioactive metal to countries producing nuclear power, including France.
The sun-baked and dry Atlantic Ocean country is also rich in diamonds and hopes to exploit its natural gas and oil deposits.
It has enormous potential to produce solar and wind energy, although media reports say Nandi-Ndaitwah has expressed doubts about the viability of the sector.
Recent Stories
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
More Stories From World
-
Namibia to inaugurate its first woman president5 minutes ago
-
What's in Germany's giant spending 'bazooka'?5 minutes ago
-
As Russia looms, EU defence plans fail to quell joint borrowing calls45 minutes ago
-
Panama stun 'painful' USA to reach Nations League final45 minutes ago
-
Trump pressures courts after reprimand on deportations55 minutes ago
-
'People are afraid': NY migrant economy wilts under Trump policies1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's New Delhi high commission hosts National Day reception1 hour ago
-
Groundbreaking IOC chief Coventry confronts global intrigue and Trump2 hours ago
-
Panama stun 'painful' USA to reach Nations League final2 hours ago
-
Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department2 hours ago
-
Spain grab late leveller against Dutch in Nations League, Croatia down France2 hours ago
-
World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, says UN2 hours ago