UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia To Send Troops To Mali Only As Part Of UN Peacekeeping Mission - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Namibia to Send Troops to Mali Only as Part of UN Peacekeeping Mission - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) If the United Nations will decide to send additional peacekeepers to Mali, which witnessed a military coup earlier this week, then Namibia may join such a mission, Handuukeme Kashuupulwa, the Namibian Ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako and seized President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and some other high-ranking officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament. Meanwhile, the rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, a new governing body, which closed the borders and imposed a curfew that has since been eased.

"We have a common objective as Africans. But usually, Namibia participates through the United Nations agency, because we are a member of the United Nations. If the United Nations is sending troops to Mali for peace and so on, and if Namibia is given that opportunity, then obviously we will," Kashuupulwa said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 defense industry forum near Moscow.

Speaking about the coup, the diplomat said that Namibia supported the democratic process and peaceful solutions to all disputes.

UN are already present in Mali as part of the MINUSMA mission which was sent to the Sahel country as it struggled with insurgency in the Sahara.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Parliament Mali Kati Bamako Namibia May Sunday All Industry

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

1 hour ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

4 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

5 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.