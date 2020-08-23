Namibia to Send Troops to Mali Only as Part of UN Peacekeeping Mission - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) If the United Nations will decide to send additional peacekeepers to Mali, which witnessed a military coup earlier this week, then Namibia may join such a mission, Handuukeme Kashuupulwa, the Namibian Ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako and seized President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and some other high-ranking officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament. Meanwhile, the rebel leaders established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, a new governing body, which closed the borders and imposed a curfew that has since been eased.

"We have a common objective as Africans. But usually, Namibia participates through the United Nations agency, because we are a member of the United Nations. If the United Nations is sending troops to Mali for peace and so on, and if Namibia is given that opportunity, then obviously we will," Kashuupulwa said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 defense industry forum near Moscow.

Speaking about the coup, the diplomat said that Namibia supported the democratic process and peaceful solutions to all disputes.

UN are already present in Mali as part of the MINUSMA mission which was sent to the Sahel country as it struggled with insurgency in the Sahara.