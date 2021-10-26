UrduPoint.com

Namibia To Set Up Sovereign Wealth Fund Before Year End

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:53 PM

Namibia to set up sovereign wealth fund before year end

Namibia plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) before the end of the year to secure the country's future savings and transform the economy, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi said Monday evening

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Namibia plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) before the end of the year to secure the country's future savings and transform the economy, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi said Monday evening.

According to Shiimi, the country will invest in equities as well as overseas shares.

"The investment return that you can get on shares and equities are much higher than from other money market instruments," Shiimi said.

The SWF will have a short-term and a long-term fund.

"The objective for the (short-term) stabilization fund will be liquidity. The risks we take will be very low," Shiimi said, adding that the underlying assets will be interest bearing assets, treasuries, bonds and similar money market investments.

According to him, the intergenerational wealth fund will have a balanced mandate where 70 percent of the assets bought are risky assets such as equities while the rest are fixed income assets, real estate and private equity.

Shiimi said about 2.5 percent of the intergenerational fund will be invested in infrastructure projects with socio-economic benefits for future generations.

Shiimi said the fund will be set up with financing from savings, proceeds from the green renewable sector, mining royalties, fishing quotas, divestiture of state-owned enterprises as well as Southern African Customs Union receipts.

Related Topics

Namibia Money Market From

Recent Stories

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

13 minutes ago
 China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issu ..

China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Gov't making all-out-efforts to mitigate, impact ..

Gov't making all-out-efforts to mitigate, impact of increased prices on common ..

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier urges expedited negotiations of th ..

Chinese Premier urges expedited negotiations of the COC

3 minutes ago
 China launches real-time glacier monitoring system ..

China launches real-time glacier monitoring system

5 minutes ago
 Rising investments in Pakistan's technology sector ..

Rising investments in Pakistan's technology sector reflect influx of skilled ent ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.