Namibia votes in extended poll after flaws, opposition anger

Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Namibia's top opposition presidential contender urged voters Friday to keep casting their ballots despite "irregularities" in elections that have been controversially extended after an initial day of chaos at the polls.

Electoral authorities have extended voting until Saturday in Namibia's presidential and legislative polls, after the original election day -- Wednesday -- was marred by logistical and technical failures that led to hours-long queues, which some voters eventually abandoned.

Namibia's opposition is hoping to bring an end to 34 years of rule by the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), which is facing its toughest challenge yet as disenchanted younger voters across the region reject traditionally dominant liberation-era parties.

"Regrettably, there has been a multitude of irregularities," Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) presidential candidate Panduleni Itula told a press conference.

However, "there is no other alternative than for the citizens to carry out what is proposed by the Electoral Commission of Namibia to its conclusion," he said.

Opposition parties would await the outcome of the vote before deciding on the next steps, he said.

The election authority's decision to extend the vote came amid mounting opposition anger in the historically stable and peaceful nation, as claims swirled that people were being deliberately discouraged from casting their ballots.

The election disarray has sent tensions soaring in the mineral-rich country.

SWAPO has governed Namibia since leading it to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990, but high youth unemployment and enduring inequalities have eroded its support, with around 42 percent of the 1.5 million registered voters aged under 35.

Its candidate, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, could become the first woman to lead the country if she is elected.

But analysts say there is a strong chance she will face an unprecedented second-round runoff vote against 67-year-old Itula.

- 'We shall not be robbed' -

Asked at the press conference about the possibility of protest marches to demand a re-run of the vote, Itula said: "I know for a lot of people, especially the young people, the adrenaline is pumping.

.. to seek a remedy by this means. And I think that we got to be very, very cautious."

He called for calm and for people to "stand firm to ensure that we shall not be robbed neither denied our democratic right to choose our leaders."

Many Namibians went into the vote calling for change following the example of neighbouring Botswana, where the liberation party that governed for six decades conceded defeat after a landslide loss at polls in late October, allowing a smooth handover.

Mozambique has however been gripped by weeks of bloody protests that have left dozens dead after a disputed vote the same month that the opposition says was rigged in favour of Frelimo, the party in power since independence from Portugal in 1975.

- Anger, criticism -

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has admitted to failures in the organisation of the vote, including a shortage of ballot papers and the overheating of electronic tablets used to register voters.

"In most regions, some voters abandoned queues due to the slow pace caused by repeated technical failures," the African Centre for Governance observer mission said Thursday.

In some regions, extreme heat exacerbated the frustrations and led voters to give up, it said.

Around 30 people with placards reading "Namibian elections are not free and fair" and "Fire ECN" demonstrated in front of the hotel where the observers met the media.

"We condemn the election process, we reject it," said Ivan Skrywer, coordinator of the Landless People's Movement.

"Only 1.5 million voters are registered and we get this chaos?" said voter Ensley Engermund outside a polling station on Friday. He said he was not able to vote on Wednesday because of long queues, despite trying four different polling stations.

"It was to get people frustrated," the 49-year-old security agent said.