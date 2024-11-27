Open Menu

Namibia Votes With Ruling Party Facing Its Toughest Race Yet

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Namibia votes with ruling party facing its toughest race yet

Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Namibia's vice president was among the first voters in elections Wednesday that could see her become the desert nation's first woman leader, even as her ruling SWAPO party faces a strong challenge to its 34-year grip on power.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a 72-year-old veteran of the South West Africa People's Organisation, cast her ballot in the capital Windhoek as polls opened at 7:00 am (0500 GMT).

She urged the country's roughly 1.5 million registered voters to do the same before polls close at 9:00 pm.

The vote "will have an impact for the next five years in your life and in the life of every Namibian and any person who's visiting this country," said the candidate popularly known as NNN.

SWAPO has governed the mineral-rich country since independence in 1990 but, amid complaints about high unemployment and enduring inequalities, Nandi-Ndaitwah could be forced into a second-round run-off if she fails to garner at least half the vote.

Waiting in the early morning sun to cast her ballot, Frieda Fillipus, 31, said she wanted to see a woman run the country.

"The future is female," said Fillipus, who works in the key mining sector.

"The outcome will be tight," said self-employed Hendry Amupanda, 32, who had been queuing since 9:00 pm the night before.

"I want the country to get better and people to get jobs," said Amupanda, wearing slippers and equipped with a chair, blanket and snacks.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has four main challengers including Panduleni Itula, 67, a former dentist and lawyer who founded the Independent Patriots for Change party in 2020.

Itula took 29 percent of votes in the 2019 elections, losing to SWAPO leader Hage Geingob, who garnered 56 percent of votes.

Despite the loss, his performance was remarkable considering Geingob, who died in February, took almost 87 percent five years earlier.

For the first time in the southern African nation's recent history, a second round is "a somewhat realistic option", said Henning Melber, of the Nordic Africa Institute at the University of Uppsala.

A run-off would take place within 60 days of the announcement of the results of the first round due on Saturday, according to the election Calendar.

Namibia is a major uranium and diamond exporter but not all of its nearly three million people have benefitted from that wealth.

"There's a lot of mining activity that goes on in the country, but it doesn't really translate into improved infrastructure, job opportunities," said independent political analyst Marisa Lourenco, based in Johannesburg.

"That's where a lot of the frustration is coming from, (especially) the youth," she added.

Unemployment among 15- to 34-year-olds is estimated at 46 percent, according to the latest figures from 2018. This is almost triple the national average.

Related Topics

Election Africa Vote Died Job Windhoek Johannesburg Uppsala Same Independence Namibia February Women 2018 2019 2020 All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

1 hour ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

2 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

14 hours ago
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

14 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

14 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

14 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

14 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

14 hours ago

More Stories From World