Namibia Votes With Ruling Party Facing Its Toughest Race Yet
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Namibia's vice president was among the first voters in elections Wednesday that could see her become the desert nation's first woman leader, even as her ruling SWAPO party faces a strong challenge to its 34-year grip on power.
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a 72-year-old veteran of the South West Africa People's Organisation, cast her ballot in the capital Windhoek as polls opened at 7:00 am (0500 GMT).
She urged the country's roughly 1.5 million registered voters to do the same before polls close at 9:00 pm.
The vote "will have an impact for the next five years in your life and in the life of every Namibian and any person who's visiting this country," said the candidate popularly known as NNN.
SWAPO has governed the mineral-rich country since independence in 1990 but, amid complaints about high unemployment and enduring inequalities, Nandi-Ndaitwah could be forced into a second-round run-off if she fails to garner at least half the vote.
Waiting in the early morning sun to cast her ballot, Frieda Fillipus, 31, said she wanted to see a woman run the country.
"The future is female," said Fillipus, who works in the key mining sector.
"The outcome will be tight," said self-employed Hendry Amupanda, 32, who had been queuing since 9:00 pm the night before.
"I want the country to get better and people to get jobs," said Amupanda, wearing slippers and equipped with a chair, blanket and snacks.
Nandi-Ndaitwah has four main challengers including Panduleni Itula, 67, a former dentist and lawyer who founded the Independent Patriots for Change party in 2020.
Itula took 29 percent of votes in the 2019 elections, losing to SWAPO leader Hage Geingob, who garnered 56 percent of votes.
Despite the loss, his performance was remarkable considering Geingob, who died in February, took almost 87 percent five years earlier.
For the first time in the southern African nation's recent history, a second round is "a somewhat realistic option", said Henning Melber, of the Nordic Africa Institute at the University of Uppsala.
A run-off would take place within 60 days of the announcement of the results of the first round due on Saturday, according to the election Calendar.
Namibia is a major uranium and diamond exporter but not all of its nearly three million people have benefitted from that wealth.
"There's a lot of mining activity that goes on in the country, but it doesn't really translate into improved infrastructure, job opportunities," said independent political analyst Marisa Lourenco, based in Johannesburg.
"That's where a lot of the frustration is coming from, (especially) the youth," she added.
Unemployment among 15- to 34-year-olds is estimated at 46 percent, according to the latest figures from 2018. This is almost triple the national average.
