Namibia Votes With Ruling Party Facing Its Toughest Race Yet

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Namibia's vice president was among the first to vote in elections Wednesday that could see her become the desert nation's first woman leader, even as her ruling SWAPO party faces the strongest challenge yet to its 34-year grip on power.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a 72-year-old veteran of the South West Africa People's Organisation, cast her ballot in the capital Windhoek as polls opened with long queues outside many polling stations in the sparsely populated country.

She urged the roughly 1.5 million registered voters to get to the polls before they close at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT).

The vote "will have an impact for the next five years in your life and in the life of every Namibian and any person who's visiting this country," said the candidate popularly known as NNN.

SWAPO has governed the mineral-rich country since independence in 1990 but, amid complaints about high unemployment and enduring inequalities, Nandi-Ndaitwah could be forced into an unprecedented second-round if she fails to garner at least half the vote.

One of her main challengers is Panduleni Itula, 67, a former dentist and lawyer who founded the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) party in 2020 after leaving SWAPO.

Itula took 29 percent of votes in the 2019 elections, losing to SWAPO leader Hage Geingob with 56 percent. It was a remarkable performance considering Geingob, who died in February, had won almost 87 percent five years earlier.

Itula told reporters at a Windhoek polling station that he was optimistic his four-year-old party could "unseat the revolutionary movement".

"We will all march from there and to a new dawn and a new era of how we conduct our public affairs in this country," he said.

