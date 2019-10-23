Namibia Wants Russian Military Advisers to Train Namibian Servicemen - President Hage Gottfried Geingob

Namibia would like Russian advisers to train its military personnel, President Hage Gottfried Geingob said on Wednesday, voicing hope for strengthening bilateral cooperation

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Namibia would like Russian advisers to train its military personnel, President Hage Gottfried Geingob said on Wednesday, voicing hope for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Geingob told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Namibian military had asked him to say that it was interested in receiving Russian experts' help.

He also praised the Russian-Namibian bilateral cooperation, expressing hope that its level would become even higher and noting the need to discuss some matters related to energy.