Namibia Wants Russia's Help In Educating Students To Fight Ignorance, Poverty - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

Namibia Wants Russia's Help in Educating Students to Fight Ignorance, Poverty - Minister

Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik that Russia could provide assistance to Namibia in resolving education issues in the country to facilitate its fight against ignorance and poverty

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Namibian Minister of Industrialization and Trade Tjekero Tweya told Sputnik that Russia could provide assistance to Namibia in resolving education issues in the country to facilitate its fight against ignorance and poverty.

"Indeed. Russia can play this role, as now we have identified what our challenges are in terms of education. We know what we want to achieve and we would like to cooperate on this with Russia," Tweya said, when asked whether Russia could help Namibia in educating students.

Tweya added that Russia's experience and expertise could support Namibia in its struggle against the most pressing domestic problems, including poverty.

"We want to do it together with your experience and your expertise.

The attitude therefore should be focused on supporting us amid ignorance and poverty we have. And technology can play that role. Russia has the experience, necessary resources, willpower, and, I believe, will engage us ... We already have exchanges in medicine, and some other educational fields. Because education is a key to fight ignorance and poverty we have," Tweya told a Sputnik correspondent on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea port city of Sochi.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

