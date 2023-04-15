Namibia Wants to See More Russian Tourists Amid Growing Bilateral Ties - Finance Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Namibia wants to see more tourists from Russia come and visit the country amid growing relations between the two nations, Namibian Finance Minister Ipumbu Shiimi told Sputnik.

"We have some cooperation in the area of tourism for instance. We get a lot Russian tourists coming to Namibia. We want to get more tourists coming from Russia to Namibia," Shiimi said.

The finance minister described relations between Russia and Namibia as "strong."

"That relationship has been there for quite a long time and it's getting stronger and stronger," Shiimi said.

The finance minister also said a meeting with his Russian counterpart has not been scheduled during the ongoing 2023 World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings.

Shiimi spoke on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings, which are taking place in Washington from April 10-16.