Namibian Independence Leader Sam Nujoma Dies Aged 95
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma, who led his country's fight for independence from South Africa, died Saturday aged 95, the presidency announced.
Nujoma had been hospitalised over the past three weeks, battling an illness from which he "could not recover", President Nangolo Mbumba said in a statement released Sunday.
With the "utmost sorrow and sadness" Mbumba said he was announcing "the passing of our revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader".
"Our Founding Father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country," he added.
Born to poor farmers from the Ovambo tribe, Nujoma was the eldest of 10 children.
He took a job as a railway sweeper near Windhoek in 1949 while attending night classes.
There, he met Herero tribal chief Hosea Kutako who was lobbying to end apartheid rule in Namibia, then known as South West Africa.
Kutako became his mentor, shepherding Nujoma as he became politically active among black workers resisting a government order to move to a new township in the late 1950s.
At Kutako's request, Nujoma began life in exile in 1960, leaving his wife and four children behind.
That same year, he was elected president of the South West Peoples' Organisation (SWAPO) and shuttled from capital to capital seeking support for the independence cause.
SWAPO launched an armed struggle in 1966 after neighbouring South Africa refused a UN order to give up its mandate over the former German colony -- arguing that it was a buffer against the advance of communism in Africa.
- Visionary leadership' -
The resource-rich sub-Saharan country finally wrested its independence in 1990, becoming one of the last countries in Africa to do so.
Nujoma won the first democratic election in 1990 and over his three terms presided over a period of relative economic prosperity and political stability.
His policy on AIDS earned him some international praise but he came under fire for refusing to rehabilitate several hundred members of his SWAPO liberation movement, who were kept in prison in Angola as "spies for apartheid South Africa".
He was also known to rail against homosexuality, which he called a "madness", and warned in 2001 that gays and lesbians would be arrested or deported.
His handpicked successor Hifikepunye Pohamba easily won election and took over as president in 2005. But Nujoma was still seen as the power behind the throne and did not officially retire from politics for another two years.
He "inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors," President Mbumba said.
President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah paid tribute to Nujoma's "visionary leadership and dedication to liberation and nation-building", which she said "laid the foundation for our free, united nation".
"Let us honor his legacy by upholding resilience, solidarity, and selfless service," said Nandi-Ndaitwah who will be sworn in as president next month after winning last November elections.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump, Swift join Super Bowl party as Chiefs chase 'three-peat'3 minutes ago
-
Namibian independence leader Sam Nujoma dies aged 953 minutes ago
-
Kosovo votes amid tensions with allies, Serbia3 minutes ago
-
Sam Nujoma: Namibia's liberator, founding father1 hour ago
-
Sam Nujoma, Namibia's independence leader, dies aged 95: presidency1 hour ago
-
Thai hostages freed from Gaza arrive in Bangkok1 hour ago
-
US judge blocks Musk's cost-cutting team from Treasury data1 hour ago
-
'Dad, is it really you?' freed Israeli hostage reunites with family1 hour ago
-
'Shocking' UK reality TV show retraces refugee journeys2 hours ago
-
Davis dominant in Dallas debut, Curry magic gores Bulls2 hours ago
-
Real estate mogul Steve Witkoff, Trump's man in the Middle East2 hours ago
-
Scientists deplore sharp US cut in medical research funding2 hours ago