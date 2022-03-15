Namibian president says tourism sector still in recession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Namibia's President, Hage Geingob on Tuesday said economic data reveals that the volume of foreign tourist arrivals remains at only one-third of what they were in 2019.

"This means that the employment-intensive tourism sector which provides direct and indirect employment to approximately 150,000 Namibians, is still in recession," Geingob said in a statement during a press briefing in Windhoek.

According to Geingob, vaccination remains one of the most effective measures in our multi-faceted national response against COVID-19.

"It not only reduces individual chances of developing severe illness, hospitalization and death but can also help to restore economic activity, particularly in the adversely affected tourism sector," he added.

In eased adjustments to the health regulations in combating COVID-19, Geingob announced that fully vaccinated travelers are no longer required to produce a negative PCR test result upon arrival at Namibian Points of Entry but are instead required to present an authentic, valid vaccination card.

Geingob said as of Tuesday, only 21.4 percent of the country's eligible population is fully vaccinated, one third of the WHO-recommended population coverage of 60 percent to achieve national herd immunity.