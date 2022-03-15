UrduPoint.com

Namibian President Says Tourism Sector Still In Recession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Namibian president says tourism sector still in recession

Namibia's President, Hage Geingob on Tuesday said economic data reveals that the volume of foreign tourist arrivals remains at only one-third of what they were in 2019

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Namibia's President, Hage Geingob on Tuesday said economic data reveals that the volume of foreign tourist arrivals remains at only one-third of what they were in 2019.

"This means that the employment-intensive tourism sector which provides direct and indirect employment to approximately 150,000 Namibians, is still in recession," Geingob said in a statement during a press briefing in Windhoek.

According to Geingob, vaccination remains one of the most effective measures in our multi-faceted national response against COVID-19.

"It not only reduces individual chances of developing severe illness, hospitalization and death but can also help to restore economic activity, particularly in the adversely affected tourism sector," he added.

In eased adjustments to the health regulations in combating COVID-19, Geingob announced that fully vaccinated travelers are no longer required to produce a negative PCR test result upon arrival at Namibian Points of Entry but are instead required to present an authentic, valid vaccination card.

Geingob said as of Tuesday, only 21.4 percent of the country's eligible population is fully vaccinated, one third of the WHO-recommended population coverage of 60 percent to achieve national herd immunity.

Related Topics

Immunity Windhoek 2019 Employment

Recent Stories

PSX turns around, gains 352 points to close at 43, ..

PSX turns around, gains 352 points to close at 43,719 points

6 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

6 minutes ago
 MNAs express full confidence in PM Imran Khan's le ..

MNAs express full confidence in PM Imran Khan's leadership

6 minutes ago
 Women fair held in Shah Abdul Latif University

Women fair held in Shah Abdul Latif University

6 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence reference in memory of inte ..

25 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 22,030 new COVID-19 infections, 9 ..

Malaysia reports 22,030 new COVID-19 infections, 92 new deaths

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>