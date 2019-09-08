UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibian Vice-President To Discuss Economic Cooperation With Finnish Leadership - Helsinki

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 04:50 AM

Namibian Vice-President to Discuss Economic Cooperation With Finnish Leadership - Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Namibian Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba will visit Finland from Sunday-Tuesday to discuss economic cooperation with country's leadership, the Finnish government said Saturday.

"In Helsinki, Mbumba will meet with [Finnish] Prime Minister [Antti] Rinne to discuss the bilateral cooperation between Namibia and Finland.

He will also meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and former President Martti Ahtisaari," the statement read.

The sides are expected to discuss such global problems as the climate change as well as international and regional issues. The visit comes as part of Finland government's efforts to promote Finnish companies in Africa.

"We want to find new ways of deepening our cooperation especially in commercial and economic areas," Rinne said as quoted in the statement.

Mbumba is also expected to visit Finnish city of Turku on the southwestern coast of the country.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Visit Turku Helsinki Finland Namibia From Government

Recent Stories

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

2 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

4 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

5 hours ago

Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassado ..

5 hours ago

Ritthammer and MacIntyre neck and neck at European ..

5 hours ago

Qadir's death, a great loss for cricketing world: ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.