Namibian Vice-President to Discuss Economic Cooperation With Finnish Leadership - Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Namibian Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba will visit Finland from Sunday-Tuesday to discuss economic cooperation with country's leadership, the Finnish government said Saturday.

"In Helsinki, Mbumba will meet with [Finnish] Prime Minister [Antti] Rinne to discuss the bilateral cooperation between Namibia and Finland.

He will also meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and former President Martti Ahtisaari," the statement read.

The sides are expected to discuss such global problems as the climate change as well as international and regional issues. The visit comes as part of Finland government's efforts to promote Finnish companies in Africa.

"We want to find new ways of deepening our cooperation especially in commercial and economic areas," Rinne said as quoted in the statement.

Mbumba is also expected to visit Finnish city of Turku on the southwestern coast of the country.