UrduPoint.com

Namibians Turn To Traditional Food Items, Informal Markets To Tide Over Inflation

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 07, 2022 | 05:09 PM

Namibians turn to traditional food items, informal markets to tide over inflation

One thousand Namibian dollars (67 U.S. dollars) used to be enough for Eveline David, a resident of the Namibian capital Windhoek, to cover all essential groceries and transport for a month

WINDHOEK, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:One thousand Namibian Dollars (67 U.S. dollars) used to be enough for Eveline David, a resident of the Namibian capital Windhoek, to cover all essential groceries and transport for a month.

Not any more since March, when the country's annual inflation rate reached 4.5 percent, up from 3.

1 percent of the same month last year, according to Namibia Statistics Agency, attributing the surge to higher costs of transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

"The same amount of money can no longer afford me that much, and I had to devise new ways to survive," David said.

She now turns to traditional food items and informal markets to make ends meet.

Although not a new phenomenon, locals say dependency on traditional food items is more prevalent now than before. The approach is two-fold.

Related Topics

Windhoek David Same Namibia Money March Market All From

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka commences random checks of fuel quality

Sri Lanka commences random checks of fuel quality

9 minutes ago
 SHOs, other police officers transferred

SHOs, other police officers transferred

12 minutes ago
 Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap ..

Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

12 minutes ago
 Federal govt to resolve Tank's longstanding proble ..

Federal govt to resolve Tank's longstanding problems on priority: Mufti Asad Mah ..

12 minutes ago
 11 held for selling, flying kites

11 held for selling, flying kites

12 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief work of earthquake victims in full ..

Rescue, relief work of earthquake victims in full swing: DC

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.