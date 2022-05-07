Namibians turn to traditional food items, informal markets to tide over inflation

(@iemziishan)

WINDHOEK, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:One thousand Namibian Dollars (67 U.S. dollars) used to be enough for Eveline David, a resident of the Namibian capital Windhoek, to cover all essential groceries and transport for a month.

Not any more since March, when the country's annual inflation rate reached 4.5 percent, up from 3.

1 percent of the same month last year, according to Namibia Statistics Agency, attributing the surge to higher costs of transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

"The same amount of money can no longer afford me that much, and I had to devise new ways to survive," David said.

She now turns to traditional food items and informal markets to make ends meet.

Although not a new phenomenon, locals say dependency on traditional food items is more prevalent now than before. The approach is two-fold.