WINDHOEK, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Namibia's annual inflation rate for October 2021 increased by 3.6 percent compared to 2.3 percent recorded in October 2020, the country's statistics agency said Thursday.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were transport and food and non-alcoholic beverages, Namibia's Statistician-General, Alex Shimuafeni said.

According to Shimuafeni, on monthly basis, the country recorded an inflation rate of 0.2 percent in October 2021 compared to 0.3 percent obtained during the previous month.

"For the period of October 2020 to October 2021, the lowest rate of -0.2 percent was witnessed in the month of August 2021," he added.