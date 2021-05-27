UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia's President, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

Namibia's president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Namibian President Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Namibian President Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening.

The president and first lady are in good spirits and self-isolating at their residence, the Presidency said in a statement Thursday morning, and wished the first family a speedy recovery.

To date, Namibia has recorded 53,603 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Namibia Family

Recent Stories

Azam Swati conducts window trail inspection from S ..

5 minutes ago

AP Admits It Made Mistakes in Firing of Journalist ..

5 minutes ago

Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister Released ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

26 women cricketers invited for training camp in M ..

42 minutes ago

Fake online shopping webs looting twin cities resi ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.