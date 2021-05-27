Namibian President Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Namibian President Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening.

The president and first lady are in good spirits and self-isolating at their residence, the Presidency said in a statement Thursday morning, and wished the first family a speedy recovery.

To date, Namibia has recorded 53,603 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.