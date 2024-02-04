Namibia's President Hage Geingob Dies In Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Namibia's President Hage Geingob died early Sunday in a hospital in Windhoek, his office said. He was 82.
Geingob, who was serving his second term as president and was his country's first prime minister after independence, revealed last month that he was being treated for cancer.
Most recently, he took a stand by supporting South Africa's complaint against Israel under the Genocide Convention and by condemning Namibia's former colonial ruler Germany for rejecting the case.
"It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, has passed on today," read a statement signed by acting president Nangolo Mbumba.
"At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children."
A biopsy following a routine medical check-up in January had revealed "cancerous cells", Geingob's office said at the time.
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa said: "Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa.
"President Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia's liberation from colonialism and apartheid.
He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today."
President William Ruto of Kenya echoed this praise.
"He was a believer of a unified Africa and strongly promoted the continent's voice and visibility at the global arena," he said.
First elected president in 2014, Geingob was Namibia's longest-serving prime minister and third president.
In 2013, Geingob underwent brain surgery, and last year he had an aortic operation in neighbouring South Africa.
Up until his death, he had been receiving treatment at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek.
"The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house," said Mbumba.
"At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols."
He said the cabinet would convene immediately to make the necessary state arrangements.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Noted US journalist questions whether Modi's India is still a democracy2 minutes ago
-
UN decries Taliban crackdown on women for dress code violations2 minutes ago
-
China plans to launch two test satellites into lunar orbit32 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Banda Sea --32 minutes ago
-
China renews orange alert for blizzards32 minutes ago
-
F1 driver Hamilton excited to 'fulfill childhood dream' with move to Ferrari1 hour ago
-
State councilor urges high-quality work for women, children1 hour ago
-
Airlines learn patience in constrained Airbus-Boeing duopoly1 hour ago
-
Jazan Border Guards thwart smuggling 125 Kg of Khat1 hour ago
-
Key nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards1 hour ago
-
Biden: Return of power-sharing N.Ireland government an 'important step'1 hour ago
-
Chile wildfires kill at least 51 in 'unprecedented catastrophe'1 hour ago