Namibia's Ruling Party Candidate Wins Disputed Election: Final Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Windhoek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Namibia's Vice-President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah from the ruling SWAPO party has won presidential elections with 57.31 percent of the vote, the election commission announced on Tuesday.
The candidate for the main opposition Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Panduleni Itula, trailed with 25.5 percent, it said, releasing results of last week's extended polling.
Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, becomes the first woman to rule the mineral-rich southern African country that has been governed by the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) since independence in 1990.
The IPC has already said it would not accept the results of the elections which it said were riddled with irregularities.
The November 27 election was extended twice as logistical and technical problems, including a shortage of ballot papers, led to long queues.
Some voters gave up on the first day of voting after waiting for up to 12 hours.
