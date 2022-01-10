UrduPoint.com

Naming Forces Behind Unrest In Kazakhstan Is Nur-Sultan's Business, Not Russia's - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Naming Forces Behind Unrest in Kazakhstan Is Nur-Sultan's Business, Not Russia's - Kremlin

Moscow believes that it is Kazakhstan's business to name the specific forces behind the recent developments in the country, and not Russia's, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Moscow believes that it is Kazakhstan's business to name the specific forces behind the recent developments in the country, and not Russia's, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"If you listened attentively to (Kazakh) President (Kassym-Jomart) Tokayev's� speech, he said that the investigation would establish and give an opportunity to name these forces.

And this is not the business of Russia to name it, this is an internal affair of Kazakhstan, a sovereign country," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine-NATO Commission Meeting Timely Opportunity ..

Ukraine-NATO Commission Meeting Timely Opportunity to Express Support to Kiev -S ..

1 minute ago
 Glitches, delays, court drama: another day of twis ..

Glitches, delays, court drama: another day of twists in Djokovic saga

1 minute ago
 Moldova to Buy Gazprom's Gas for $647 Per 1,000 Cu ..

Moldova to Buy Gazprom's Gas for $647 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in January - Moldov ..

1 minute ago
 Strange to Hear US Not Understanding What is Happe ..

Strange to Hear US Not Understanding What is Happening in Kazakhstan - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Welcomes Fact That Moscow Agreed to NA ..

Stoltenberg Welcomes Fact That Moscow Agreed to NATO-Russia Council

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.