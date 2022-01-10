Moscow believes that it is Kazakhstan's business to name the specific forces behind the recent developments in the country, and not Russia's, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"If you listened attentively to (Kazakh) President (Kassym-Jomart) Tokayev's� speech, he said that the investigation would establish and give an opportunity to name these forces.

And this is not the business of Russia to name it, this is an internal affair of Kazakhstan, a sovereign country," Peskov told a briefing.