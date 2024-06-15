Namira Mosque ready to receive pilgrims on day of Arafah

ARFAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has completed its preparations to welcome pilgrims for the day of Arafah at Namira Mosque in the Arafat area.

The preparations include covering the mosque with luxurious carpets, providing digital interactive guidance screens and

Wi-Fi, and preparing 1,000 restrooms to ensure comfort and peace of mind for pilgrims, in line with the wise leadership's directives to utilize all resources for the service of pilgrims.

This year, the ministry completed a $3 million project to cool the courtyards behind Namira Mosque.

The new system uses air-cooling technology with misting to bring down temperatures by more than 9 degrees Celsius.

This initiative aims to improve comfort for pilgrims during Hajj.