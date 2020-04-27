UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden For US President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for US president

Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for US president in a video statement released Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for US president in a video statement released Monday.

"Today I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president," the speaker of the House of Representatives said in the pre-recorded message.

Related Topics

Nancy United States

Recent Stories

Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban ..

7 minutes ago

Khursheed's family quarantined after employee test ..

7 minutes ago

Judge Jalaluddin buries in Sukkur

7 minutes ago

Four killed by consuming hand sanitizer in Bahawal ..

7 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches COVID-19 campaign for h ..

17 minutes ago

Soomro shows concern over arrests of Imams

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.