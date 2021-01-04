UrduPoint.com
Nancy Pelosi Narrowly Reelected As US House Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:50 AM

Nancy Pelosi Narrowly Reelected as US House Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Democrat Nancy Pelosi was reelected as the speaker of the US House of Representatives in a 216-208 vote on Sunday, vote results show.

Five Democrats voted against the veteran politician.

Pelosi, 80, has been the leader of the House Democratic Caucus since 2003. She has served as the house speaker since 2019 and previously from 2007 to 2011.

More Stories From World

