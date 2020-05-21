Nangarhar District Governor Hurt in Suicide Attack in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The governor of Chaparhar district in eastern Nangarhar province was hurt in a suicide attack on Thursday along with his bodyguard, a security source in the regional police headquarters has told Sputnik.

"The convoy of Sediqullah Dawlatzai, the Chaparhar district governor, has been targeted by a suicide bomber in the 6th district of Nangarh province," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Dawlatzai and the bodyguard were taken to a hospital, they added. The severity of their injuries is not known.

The district governor is the brother of Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, the chairman of the upper house of the Afghan parliament and a key ally of President Ashraf Ghani.