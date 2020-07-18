Nantes cathedral blaze contained, say firefighters

A blaze that broke inside the gothic cathedral in the French city of Nantes on Saturday has been contained, emergency officials said, adding that the damage was not comparable to last year's fire at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. It's platform is very unstable and could collapse," regional fire chief General Laurent Ferlay told a press briefing in front of the cathedral.