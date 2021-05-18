UrduPoint.com
Naomi Campbell, 50, Welcomes Her First Child

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:38 PM

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl at the age of 50, she said Tuesday in a surprise announcement on Instagram

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :British supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl at the age of 50, she said Tuesday in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote with a photograph of her hand cradling a tiny pair of infant feet.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life," she continued, adding that there were "no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.

" Campbell did not give more details.

She had spoken previously about becoming a mother, telling the Evening Standard magazine in 2017 that "I think about having children all the time." But, she added, "with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."The jet-setting, barrier-breaking model still poses for magazine covers, in between charity and NGO work -- particularly in Africa -- and reality tv appearances.

In 2019, when asked about children by WSJ magazine, she replied: "Not yet -- I'll see what the universe brings me."

