Naomi Osaka Retires Injured From Auckland Classic Final
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Naomi Osaka retired from the final of the Auckland Classic with an abdominal injury Sunday, a blow to the Japanese star just a week before the start of the Australian Open.
Playing in her first WTA final for three years, against Denmark's Clara Tauson, the four-time Grand Slam champion called for the physio after taking the opening set 6-4 and pulled out shortly afterwards.
Osaka's sudden withdrawal came as a shock after playing with no apparent problem in the 35-minute opening set, unleashing some powerful groundstrokes to break her opponent in the third and fifth games.
At the changeover, the 27-year-old stood and performed a series of stretches during a medical timeout.
After consulting with the trainer she shook the hand of Tauson, who picked up a third career title and her first since 2021.
Osaka didn't divulge details of what forced her withdrawal in a short courtside interview.
However, in a statement, the WTA said she retired "due to an abdominal injury".
"I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me to such a beautiful city and I had a lot of fun playing here and I'm really sorry about how it ended," Osaka said.
"I hope you did enjoy the tennis that we did play and I'm just really grateful to be here."
It was an anti-climactic finish to the week for Osaka, who was chasing her first title since winning the 2021 Australian Open.
Her most recent final appearance was at the Miami Open the following year, before taking a 15-month break and giving birth to her first child midway through 2023.
She returned to tennis 12 months ago and has climbed to 57th in the world rankings.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
Pistons top Timberwolves despite Edwards's 53 points42 seconds ago
-
Naomi Osaka retires injured from Auckland Classic final49 seconds ago
-
Henry, Young power New Zealand to nine-wicket ODI win over Sri Lanka41 minutes ago
-
Ravens secure AFC North, Bengals stay alive41 minutes ago
-
MAGA civil war sparks fears of chaotic Trump White House1 hour ago
-
Hollywood A-listers set to shine at Golden Globes1 hour ago
-
List of key Golden Globe nominees1 hour ago
-
Bezos's Blue Origin poised for first orbital launch next week1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour The Sentry scores1 hour ago
-
Fresh South Korea protests expected as president arrest deadline nears1 hour ago
-
Blinken wades into political crisis with stop in South Korea1 hour ago
-
Massive storm to slam half of US with snow, ice, bitter cold1 hour ago