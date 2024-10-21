Naomi Osaka Season Over Because Of Injury
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Naomi Osaka's season appears to be over after she said she will not play at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals because of injury.
The four-time Grand Slam singles champion said in Tokyo on Sunday that she had ruptured abdominal muscles.
"I thought I strained my back, but I did an MRI in Beijing and they said that I bulged a disc in my back and I also ruptured abdominal muscles," Japan's Kyodo news agency reported the 27-year-old as saying.
Osaka has been sidelined since she retired from her last-16 match at the China Open against eventual champion Coco Gauff at the start of the month.
She pulled out of the Japan Open in Osaka and this week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. On Monday, organisers of the Hong Kong Tennis Open announced that Osaka's season was over and that she would not participate in the tournament, which starts October 28.
"Naomi Osaka has been forced to withdraw from competing at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 due to injury, in an unfortunate end to her tennis season in 2024," said a statement on social media.
The Billie Jean King Cup Finals would have been the last event on Osaka's 2024 schedule.
"I've played so many tournaments this year, so it was definitely the toughest decision to not play this and obviously not play BJK," she said.
"I really honestly enjoyed it so much, and I think it helped with my development as a player."
The Billie Jean King Cup Finals take place in Malaga, Spain, on November 13-20.
Osaka helped Japan beat Kazakhstan in April to qualify for the finals in her first Billie Jean King Cup appearance since 2020.
Her appearance at the China Open was her first tournament under Patrick Mouratoglou, the Frenchman best known for being the long-time former coach of Serena Williams.
She has struggled for consistency since returning to tennis in January after the birth of her daughter Shai in July 2023.
Her best results since becoming a parent have been two quarter-final appearances.
amk/dh/pst/nf/jc
PRUDENTIAL PLC
Recent Stories
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
More Stories From World
-
Electricity restored to 50% of Havana after nationwide blackout: Cuba state media54 seconds ago
-
France's Macron to visit Morocco from Oct 28 to 3057 seconds ago
-
Rabada fastest to 300th Test wicket, as Bangladesh all out for 1061 minute ago
-
US wants end to Israel-Hezbollah war 'as soon as possible'51 minutes ago
-
London trial looks into 2015 Brazil mine disaster2 hours ago
-
Polish PM hails 'brave' Moldova after EU membership 'yes' vote2 hours ago
-
Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights to Nov 102 hours ago
-
Moldova narrowly votes for EU membership amid fraud claims3 hours ago
-
Seoul demands 'immediate withdrawal' of North Korean troops in Russia3 hours ago
-
Rabada takes 300th Test wicket as Bangladesh all out for 1063 hours ago
-
Celtics seek repeat, Lebron and son unite as NBA season opens3 hours ago
-
WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care3 hours ago