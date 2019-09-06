Naples Court Makes No Decisions at Hearing of Russian Citizen Korshunov - Russian Embassy

A court in Naples has discussed only procedural issues during the hearing of Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov, suspected of industrial espionage, a representative of the Russian Embassy in Italy told Sputnik on Friday

The Russian Embassy in the United States has called on Washington to immediately withdraw its request to extradite Korshunov, who is a head manager of the Russian state corporation Rostec's subsidiary United Engine Corp (UEC).

"A court in Naples has held a hearing. Issues of procedural nature have been discussed. No substantial decisions have been made," the representative said, when asked whether Korshunov's extradition had been discussed.

On Thursday, the US Justice Department charged Korshunv with conspiring to steal trade secrets from a US aviation company after he was arrested on August 30 at the Naples International Airport in Italy at Washington's request.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the US move, slamming charges as an attempt at dishonest competition. Putin has also warned that the move could further damage the United States' relations with Russia.

Rostec has said Korshunov is innocent of any wrongdoing, adding that the company will take all possible measures to bring him back to Russia.