Open Menu

Napoleon Letters From Russian Campaign On Sale As Hat Bags Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Napoleon letters from Russian campaign on sale as hat bags record

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Eleven letters sent by Napoleon Bonaparte, including dispatches from the Kremlin, have gone on sale following the blockbuster auction of the diminutive French emperor's hat for $2.1 million.

Among them is one dated September 18, 1812, in which he arrives in Moscow at the height of his Russian campaign and reports that the city is ablaze amid a scorched-earth policy adopted by the Russian side.

"Today I toured the main quarters. It was a spectacular city; I say 'was' because today more than half has been consumed by fire," the French emperor wrote.

In the missive, on sale for $58,300, he also remarked on the city's inventory of alcohol.

"We have found cellars full of wine and eau de vie (liquor), which will be of great need to us," he wrote.

Napoleon ordered the largest European military force ever assembled up until then into Russia in 1812, when the French ruler was at the height of his prestige.

But around a million soldiers and civilians died in the course of the invasion.

Nathan Raab, president of the Raab Collection, a Philadelphia-based dealer of historical papers handling the sale, said that "the letter from Moscow is so rare, it's just extraordinary".

"Napoleon is an enormous figure with immense admiration from Americans. He is seen as an emperor with a strong leadership.

"But his legacy is not black or white, it's very gray."

Napoleon later went on to destroy several towers and sections of wall at the Kremlin, at the time both an imperial palace and military fortress.

He had vowed to do so in another letter dated October 20, 1812.

That note does not feature in the latest sale, having been sold for 187,500 Euros at a French auction in 2012.

In another, now on sale for $79,500, Napoleon itemizes the munitions he needed for a final assault on Toulon in southern France after he had been elevated into a leadership position, setting him on course to eventually become emperor.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia France Died Sale Toulon September October From Million

Recent Stories

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

13 hours ago
Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

13 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

14 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

14 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

13 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

14 hours ago

More Stories From World