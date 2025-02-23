Napoli concede Serie A lead to Inter after losing at Como

(@FahadShabbir)

Como, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Napoli conceded top spot in Serie A to Inter Milan ahead of next weekend's title showdown in Naples after falling to a shock 2-1 defeat at promoted Como on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's team are a point behind reigning champions Inter, who narrowly beat Genoa on Saturday, due to Assane Diao's drilled winner in the 77th minute for Como.

Inter visit next in a match which could well be crucial to the destination of the Scudetto, while Atalanta lurk a further five points back ahead of their match at Empoli later on Sunday.

And Napoli head into that fixture in their worst form of the season, with no wins and just three points from their four matches in February.

"What we need to think about is our performance in the second half. We left our desire in the dressing room," said Conte to DAZN.

"In the second half it was like there was another team on the pitch. We were passive... There are mental steps that we have to make and we also need time. But the second half wasn't good enough, neither the approach nor the mentality.

"They had more hunger than us, and when that's the case there's not a lot you can do."

Napoli shot themselves in the foot in the seventh minute when Amir Rrahmani passed the ball into his own net from miles out, but the away side looked to be on the way to a win when Giacomo Raspadori slotted home the leveller 10 minutes later.

But Diao's third goal in as many games decided an entertaining match at Como's lakeside Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia and put Cesc Fabregas' team seven points above the relegation zone in 13th place.

The under-21 Spanish international has scored five times since signing from Real Betis in January, one of a host of winter signings for wealthy Como.

Backed by tobacco giant Djarum, ambitious Como have Serie A's richest owners and spent heavily in the winter transfer window in the hope that their first top flight season in over two decades not end in relegation.

"I'm having fun every day with my teammates and I think you can see that on the pitch. I can only thank everyone, the coach, the team, the club, for everything they're doing," said Diao.

"I can really feel the confidence Fabregas gives me, and that allows me to have fun on the pitch."

Later Juve will to reclaim their place in the Champions League positions from Lazio when they face Cagliari in Sardinia.