Napoli Concede Serie A Lead To Inter After Losing At Como
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Como, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Napoli conceded top spot in Serie A to Inter Milan ahead of next weekend's title showdown in Naples after falling to a shock 2-1 defeat at promoted Como on Sunday.
Antonio Conte's team are a point behind reigning champions Inter, who narrowly beat Genoa on Saturday, due to Assane Diao's drilled winner in the 77th minute for Como.
Inter visit next in a match which could well be crucial to the destination of the Scudetto, while Atalanta lurk a further five points back ahead of their match at Empoli later on Sunday.
And Napoli head into that fixture in their worst form of the season, with no wins and just three points from their four matches in February.
"What we need to think about is our performance in the second half. We left our desire in the dressing room," said Conte to DAZN.
"In the second half it was like there was another team on the pitch. We were passive... There are mental steps that we have to make and we also need time. But the second half wasn't good enough, neither the approach nor the mentality.
"They had more hunger than us, and when that's the case there's not a lot you can do."
Napoli shot themselves in the foot in the seventh minute when Amir Rrahmani passed the ball into his own net from miles out, but the away side looked to be on the way to a win when Giacomo Raspadori slotted home the leveller 10 minutes later.
But Diao's third goal in as many games decided an entertaining match at Como's lakeside Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia and put Cesc Fabregas' team seven points above the relegation zone in 13th place.
The under-21 Spanish international has scored five times since signing from Real Betis in January, one of a host of winter signings for wealthy Como.
Backed by tobacco giant Djarum, ambitious Como have Serie A's richest owners and spent heavily in the winter transfer window in the hope that their first top flight season in over two decades not end in relegation.
"I'm having fun every day with my teammates and I think you can see that on the pitch. I can only thank everyone, the coach, the team, the club, for everything they're doing," said Diao.
"I can really feel the confidence Fabregas gives me, and that allows me to have fun on the pitch."
Later Juve will to reclaim their place in the Champions League positions from Lazio when they face Cagliari in Sardinia.
Recent Stories
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Odermatt underlines super-G power with World Cup win at Crans-Montana6 minutes ago
-
Shiffrin questioned return before claiming historic 100th World Cup win6 minutes ago
-
Napoli concede Serie A lead to Inter after losing at Como6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Wide power cuts in S.Africa in new electricity failure2 hours ago
-
German 'rust belt' town spotlights growing far right appeal2 hours ago
-
Prayers for pope as Vatican reports peaceful night of rest2 hours ago
-
France arrests 10 linked to escape of 'public enemy number one'2 hours ago
-
Does revival or retirement await James Bond at Amazon?3 hours ago