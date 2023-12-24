Open Menu

Napoli Forward Victor Osimhen Extends Contract Till 2026

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen extends contract till 2026

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Victor Osimhen has signed a contract extension with Napoli until 2026, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

"Victor and Napoli together until 2026," said Napoli on social media, alongside a picture of the Nigerian international striker signing the new deal alongside club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Napoli have not revealed any details of the new contract but Italian media report that a release clause worth between 120 million and 130 million Euros ($132 million and $143 million) has been inserted to ensure the club do not lose their star player to Premier League suitors without cashing in.

Osimhen's previous deal would have expired in June 2025 and his renewal has been a major subject of discussion in Italy since Napoli won their first league title in over three decades last season.

He scored 26 league goals as under departed coach Luciano Spalletti, Napoli captivated Europe with thrilling football and were crowned champions for the first time since Diego Maradona was with the club.

In total Osimhen has scored 67 times in 118 appearances since signing from Lille in 2020.

Napoli are however 14 points behind Serie A leaders Inter ahead of their clash at rivals Roma on Sunday night and were dumped out of the Italian Cup by Frosinone midweek.

Related Topics

Football Europe Social Media Roma Lille Italy June Sunday 2020 Media From Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

2 hours ago
 UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

3 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

3 hours ago
KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

3 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

3 hours ago
 GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 ..

GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 to 36 per kg

3 hours ago
 Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in elec ..

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in electoral process: Caretaker Prime ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World