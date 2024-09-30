Napoli jump to top of Serie A with win over Monza

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Napoli saw off lowly Monza 2-0 at home on Sunday to leapfrog to the top of the table with goals from Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

After starting last season as champions and finishing a disappointing 10th place, Napoli have rediscovered their form this campaign, racking up four wins in six outings under coach Antonio Conte.

Politano sent the home side ahead in the 22nd minute when he drove in from the right before slotting coolly past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Georgian star Kvaratskhelia then settled the match just 11 minutes later when the ball bobbled kindly to him in the box and he emphatically slammed home from a central position.

Conte's arrival to the club in the close season is already bearing fruit as Napoli sit top of the table for the first time since June 2023 -- when they won the Scudetto.

They have 13 points after six matches, one point more than Juventus in second spot and two ahead of AC Milan, Inter Milan and surprise-packages Torino.

Earlier, Torino failed to regain top spot in Serie A, slipping to their first league defeat of the season 3-2 at home to Lazio.

Torino were always off the pace as Lazio took the lead in the eighth minute, former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi striking from just inside the penalty box.

Guendouzi's goal was well set up by in-form on-loan Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares, who has turned into a provider for his teammates. It was his fourth assist of the campaign.

The visitors doubled their lead on the hour, Boulaye Dia sweeping the ball home.

Torino coach Paolo Vanoli's decision to bring on Che Adams to add some zest to the attack paid off as the Scottish international reduced the deficit seven minutes later for his third goal in three matches.

- 'Really angry' -

Vanoli's frustration got the better of him and he was dismissed from the touchline for dissent in the 74th minute.

His mood darkened as Lazio substitute Tijjani Noslin knocked in their third, just half a minute after coming on, in the 89th minute.

Saul Coco scored a consolation goal in time added on with a fine volley.

"I was really angry at our first half performance," said Vanoli.

"We played better after the break.

"It is a shame as when we play like we did in the second half we can cause trouble for anyone."

Torino and Lazio's five-goal bonanza was followed by two entertaining and action packed encounters.

Roma's directors and new coach Ivan Juric will hope the come-from-behind 2-1 home win over lowly Venezia will diminish the fans fury at the firing of icon Daniele De Rossi.

There was clearly still some anger as the fans at one end of the ground remained silent for the opening 15 minutes. They found their voices to boo the team off at half-time trailing 1-0.

Goals by Bryan Cristante -- which took a mighty deflection -- and a late effort from Niccolo Pisilli calmed the febrile atmosphere somewhat.

A brace from Patrick Cutrone inspired Como -- managed by former Arsenal and Spain star Cesc Fabregas -- to a second successive victory, beating 10-man Verona 3-2.

Elsewhere, Empoli played out a goalless stalemate at home to Fiorentina.