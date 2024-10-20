Open Menu

Napoli Keep Serie A Lead With Win At Empoli

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Napoli keep Serie A lead with win at Empoli

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Napoli will stay top of Serie A for at least another week after winning 1-0 at bogey team Empoli on Sunday and moving three points clear of Juventus.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck the only goal of the game, and his fourth of the season, from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute to give Napoli their fourth straight win in all competitions.

Sunday's hard-fought victory means that Napoli cannot be overtaken this weekend, although Inter Milan can move back to within two points of Antonio Conte's team with a win at troubled Roma in the day's late game.

"We're trying to create a solid base from which we can become a team with serious ambitions," said Conte to DAZN.

"Every win should be celebrated because they're hard won. We just need to keep doing what we're doing.

"We're trying to build something here, something that isn't just a flash in the pan but lasts long-term."

Empoli beat Napoli home and away last season and their victory in Naples last November cost Rudi Garcia his job as coach, as a disastrous league title defence ended with southern Italy's biggest club in 10th.

And the hosts were the better team for large portions of the match, with Kvaratskhelia's winning spot-kick Napoli's only shot on target in front of thousands of enthusiastic travelling supporters.

"I don't know if it's our history here but I wasn't happy with how we played in the first half. If they had scored we couldn't have said anything," said Conte.

Napoli don't have European football as a result of their collapse following a first Scudetto since 1990 and the days of Diego Maradona.

And under Conte they have quickly re-established themselves as title challengers, with the advantage of not having the expanded Champions League jamming up their schedule.

Kvaratskhelia is key to Conte's plans but the Georgia winger is yet to sign a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in 2027.

Italian media report that Kvaratskhelia is aiming for eight million Euros ($8.7 million) a season, significantly more than Napoli are willing to offer the breakout star of their historic 2023 title triumph.

