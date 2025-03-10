Open Menu

Napoli Refresh Title Hopes With Win Over Fiorentina

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Napoli refresh title hopes with win over Fiorentina

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Napoli breathed fresh life into their Serie A title hopes on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina that ended a five-match winless run.

Romelu Lukaku gave Napoli the lead on 26 minutes and Giacomo Raspadori doubled it on the hour before Albert Gudmundsson pulled a goal back for Fiorentina.

Antonio Conte's Napoli climbed back to within a point of leaders Inter Milan, who came from two goals down to beat bottom side Monza 3-2 on Saturday.

"We deserved the victory," said Conte.

"We could have been a bit more efficient with our chances and managed the final part of the game with less anxiety because let's not forget that we dropped many points around the 90th minute in the last five games.

"

Napoli, who won the title two years ago, were top at the end of January but have been playing catch-up with Inter after picking up just four points in five matches before beating Fiorentina at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Juventus host Atalanta later on Sunday with both teams looking to stay in touch with the top two. Atalanta are six points off the pace in third, while fourth-placed Juventus are nine points adrift of Inter.

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

15 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure B ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attract ..

Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

2 hours ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

4 hours ago
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

5 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

6 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

7 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

8 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

9 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

9 hours ago

More Stories From World