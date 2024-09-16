Napoli Top Serie A After Stormy Cagliari Win
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Napoli moved top of Serie A on Sunday after comfortably winning 4-0 at Cagliari in a match which was stopped for seven minutes in the first half for fan disorder.
Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Romelu Lukaku and Alessandro Buongiorno gave Napoli their third straight win and a one-point lead over Juventus, who they face in Turin next weekend.
Inter Milan have the chance to reclaim their league lead from Napoli in Sunday's late match at Monza ahead of their Champions League opener at Manchester City on Wednesday.
Napoli's win was marred by ugly scenes midway through the opening period when the away fans unveiled a banner which mimicked sheep bleating and sparked the throwing of objects between the two sets of supporters.
That banner came after Napoli's fans were pictured with another one on their ferry trip to largely rural Sardinia which read "sheep hunting".
Napoli supporters threw flares at home fans while at the other end of the ground Cagliari's hardcore ultras, who had only just come into the Unipol Domus after staying outside for the first 20 minutes in protest at stadium bans dished out to some of their members, pelted the pitch with firecrackers.
Antonio Conte's side were already leading at that point through Di Lorenzo's wildly deflected 18th-minute opener, and goalkeeper Alex Meret kept it that way early in the second half with two sensational stops from Sebastiano Luperto and Razvan Marin.
Kvaratskhelia then doubled Napoli's lead in the 66th minute with a neat low finish after being set through by Lukaku, and the Georgian repaid the favour to his new strike partner moments later.
The 23-year-old pounced on a loose pass from Cagliari goalkeeper Simone Scuffet and rolled across for Lukaku to stroke home his second goal is as many Napoli matches, sealing the three points before Buongiorno nodded home the fourth in stoppage time.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update7 minutes ago
-
Environmental activist killed in Honduras7 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated7 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 minutes ago
-
United States defeats Europe to win Solheim Cup7 minutes ago
-
Ten-man Werder Bremen win at Mainz7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update7 minutes ago
-
Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup results - collated7 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table17 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results17 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table17 minutes ago