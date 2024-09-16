Napoli top Serie A after stormy Cagliari win

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Napoli moved top of Serie A on Sunday after comfortably winning 4-0 at Cagliari in a match which was stopped for seven minutes in the first half for fan disorder.

Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Romelu Lukaku and Alessandro Buongiorno gave Napoli their third straight win and a one-point lead over Juventus, who they face in Turin next weekend.

Inter Milan have the chance to reclaim their league lead from Napoli in Sunday's late match at Monza ahead of their Champions League opener at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Napoli's win was marred by ugly scenes midway through the opening period when the away fans unveiled a banner which mimicked sheep bleating and sparked the throwing of objects between the two sets of supporters.

That banner came after Napoli's fans were pictured with another one on their ferry trip to largely rural Sardinia which read "sheep hunting".

Napoli supporters threw flares at home fans while at the other end of the ground Cagliari's hardcore ultras, who had only just come into the Unipol Domus after staying outside for the first 20 minutes in protest at stadium bans dished out to some of their members, pelted the pitch with firecrackers.

Antonio Conte's side were already leading at that point through Di Lorenzo's wildly deflected 18th-minute opener, and goalkeeper Alex Meret kept it that way early in the second half with two sensational stops from Sebastiano Luperto and Razvan Marin.

Kvaratskhelia then doubled Napoli's lead in the 66th minute with a neat low finish after being set through by Lukaku, and the Georgian repaid the favour to his new strike partner moments later.

The 23-year-old pounced on a loose pass from Cagliari goalkeeper Simone Scuffet and rolled across for Lukaku to stroke home his second goal is as many Napoli matches, sealing the three points before Buongiorno nodded home the fourth in stoppage time.