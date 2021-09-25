Narendra Modi talks about Afghanistan, terrorism at UN General Assembly

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the UN General Assembly on Saturday, expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan, saying it was essential to ensure that the war-torn country's territory will not be used for terrorist activities

Modi's remarks came a day after a Pakistani diplomat told the 193-member Assembly that India funds and supports terrorist organizations like the TTP which conducts numerous cross-border terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

The diplomat, Saima Saleem, who was responding to an Indian delegate's criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan address the Assembly, said India was also resorted to "state terrorism" to suppress the people of Illegally Indian Occupied in Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Outside the UN building, hundreds of Kashmiris and Pakistanis staged a demonstration denouncing Indian atrocities in Kashmir and calling on the world body to take urgent steps to grant the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

In his remarks to the Assembly, Prime Minister Modi also said the danger of "regressive thinking and extremism" was rising in the world.

"Those who use terrorism as a political tool have to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them," Modi said.

"We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,"he said, without naming any country.

"At this time, the Indian prime minister said, the women and children of Afghanistan as well as the minorities of Afghanistan, need help. "And we must fulfill our duty by providing them with this help." In his strong speech to the General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran khan, besides exposing India's oppression in Kashmir), also pointed to the growing Hindu extremism in India that has become a threat for its Muslim population and those belonging to other religious minorities.

He also made a pitch for the world to rally behind Afghanistan's newly formed Taliban government for preserving the progress made by the country over the past two decades and preventing it from turning into a safe haven for terrorists.

"There is only one way to go. We must strengthen and stabilize the current government, for the sake of the people of Afghanistan."

