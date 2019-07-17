UrduPoint.com
Narrow Majority for Von der Leyen Shows Shrinking Power of EU Establishment - AfD

The fact that Germany's former defense minister and EU president-elect Ursula von der Leyen won a narrow majority in the European Parliament demonstrates that the political power of ruling groups in the EU institutions is in decline, Joerg Meuthen, federal spokesman for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the European Parliament approved von der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission in a 383-327 vote. To be approved, she needed to secure the backing of 374 parliament members.

"The narrow majority clearly shows that the political power of the establishment is dwindling in the EU institutions as well. A parliament torn apart not only on this issue consequently produces only such a weak commission president.

The decline of this EU has only been accelerated by the election of Ursula von der Leyen," Meuthen said.

The AfD spokesman described von der Leyen's proposals, including the initiative to launch a "green deal for Europe" and a priority for gender equality, as a "catalog of the Left program."

"It is a good example of the total lack of principles of the European Christian democracy. She promises the Left and the so-called liberals (New Europe political group) more stringent action against Poland and Hungary, and she promises the conservatives and reformers the exact opposite," Meuthen stressed.

Von der Leyen is set to take office on November 1, replacing incumbent European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

