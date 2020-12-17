UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naryshkin Marks Progress In Russian Intelligence Cooperation With Foreign Services

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:40 AM

Naryshkin Marks Progress in Russian Intelligence Cooperation With Foreign Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service marks unprecedented progress in the cooperation with foreign intelligence services, including western ones, despite the powerful pressure exerted by the United States and the United Kingdom, the head of the Russian service Sergey Naryshkin said.

"It must be admitted that the tensions in Russia's relations with the West influence the nature of the service's ties with foreign intelligence services, in particular, with the US, Western European ones and some others.

We are well informed about the powerful anti-Russian pressure exerted by Washington and London on a number of states concerning the interaction with the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. Despite this 'non-gentlemanly' behavior in recent years, we have marked unprecedented progress in relations with most foreign intelligence services, including some Western ones," Naryshkin wrote in an article for the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

Related Topics

Russia Washington London Progress United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

6 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

6 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

5 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

5 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.