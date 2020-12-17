Naryshkin Marks Progress in Russian Intelligence Cooperation With Foreign Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service marks unprecedented progress in the cooperation with foreign intelligence services, including western ones, despite the powerful pressure exerted by the United States and the United Kingdom, the head of the Russian service Sergey Naryshkin said.

"It must be admitted that the tensions in Russia's relations with the West influence the nature of the service's ties with foreign intelligence services, in particular, with the US, Western European ones and some others.

We are well informed about the powerful anti-Russian pressure exerted by Washington and London on a number of states concerning the interaction with the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. Despite this 'non-gentlemanly' behavior in recent years, we have marked unprecedented progress in relations with most foreign intelligence services, including some Western ones," Naryshkin wrote in an article for the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.