Naryshkin Says Those Insulting War Veterans On Par With Nazi Supporters

Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, who is also the chairman of the Russian Historical Society, said on Friday that those who deliberately insult World War II veterans are no different than Nazi supporters.

"Today, the overwhelming majority of Russians do not accept immoral and malicious attempts to distort the truth about the feat of the Soviet soldier-liberator, the truth about the Holocaust tragedy and the genocide of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War [WWII]," Naryshkin said at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center during the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the genocide of the Soviet people and the 80th anniversary of the WWII.

According to the official, the assessments of Nazis' monstrous acts during the Nuremberg Trials are not subject to revision, while the committed crimes have no statute of limitations.

"And, of course, the insults addressed against our esteemed veterans, who come from the generation of victors, are immoral and blasphemous. And those who deliberately choose to insult are on a par with Nazi supporters," Naryshkin noted.

Notably, jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny is facing slander charges for describing as "traitors" the people who starred in the last year's video in support of amendments to the Russian Constitution, among them a WWII veteran, Ignat Artyomenko.

