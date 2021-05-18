UrduPoint.com
Naryshkin Slams As 'Miserable' Claims Of Russia's Involvement In Cyberattacks, Poisonings

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Naryshkin Slams as 'Miserable' Claims of Russia's Involvement in Cyberattacks, Poisonings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Claims that Russia committed cyberattacks and poisonings and interfered in foreign elections are just miserable and resemble a bad detective story, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"All these stories related to cyberattacks, poisonings, hacking and election meddling that the Russian Federation is accused of are so ridiculous and sometimes even miserable that, you know, commenting on this feels uncomfortable. It looks like a bad detective story," Naryshkin told BBC.

The foreign intelligence chief qualified accusations against Russia as absurd.

